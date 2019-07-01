A suspicious package was found in the vehicle of a driver attempting to gain access to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Monday, prompting military police to shut down the entrance to the base’s All American gate and call for EOD techs.

The man, described by military police as white and in his early 20s, approached the gate in a pickup truck.

An electronic device gave MPs a “cursory positive” indication that there could be explosives in the vehicle.

“It could be a weapon, could be ammunition, we’re not sure what’s in that container,” said Col. Larry Dewey, commander of the 16th Military Police Brigade, in a video posted to the base’s Facebook page. “Until we know what is in the vehicle, and there’s nothing of a safety concern, we shut the gate down.”

Dewey cautioned that the device could have given a false positive and nothing has yet been found.

The vehicle operator didn’t have proper military identification and has no known military affiliation, according to Dewey.

The man is believed to be a U.S. citizen and was offering multiple names to identify himself but failed to present valid forms of ID. The driver offered names that “came back as either erroneous or didn’t match,” Dewey said.

Dewey added that MPs don’t know where on base the man was attempting to go.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.