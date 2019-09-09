A soldier died Thursday from injuries sustained while he was conducting maintenance on a Bradley Fighting Vehicle at Fort Hood, Texas.

Base officials identified the soldier as Pfc. Mason Webber, 22, whose home of record is listed as Marion, Iowa.

Webber entered the Army in March 2018 as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle system maintainer. He had been assigned to 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division since August 2018, according to a Fort Hood press release on Monday.

Base officials did not detail how the death occurred, but said the incident is under investigation by the Army Combat Readiness Center.

Webber’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

“The Darkhorse Squadron is deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of Private First Class Mason Webber,” Lt. Col. Adam Cannon, the soldier’s squadron commander, said in a statement.

“We send our most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Pfc. Webber," Cannon added. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to them in this trying time. He was an indelible part of the squadron and his loss is deeply felt.”

There is currently no photo available, Fort Hood officials said after identifying the soldier.