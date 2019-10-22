As the search for a missing cadet and an M4 rifle enters its fifth day at West Point, about 130 soldiers from a military police unit arrived Tuesday to assist.

Soldiers from the 23rd Military Police Company from Fort Drum, New York, are now at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to join the ground search, according to a Tuesday update from the academy.

The cadet was reported missing on Friday evening, and an M4 rifle also went missing, say West Point officials who are concerned the cadet may be “a danger to himself” but said there is no indication he presents a threat to the public.

The cadet has not been named, and so far identified only as a member of the Class of 2021. He was reported missing after other cadets attended a military skills competition on Friday, but he did not.

Widespread search underway for missing West Point cadet, academy says An M4 rifle was also missing, and the cadet "may be a danger to himself," the academy said in a release.

In a widespread search for him, soldiers and members of support agencies have covered more than 2,000 acres in the West Point cantonment area, and CSX railroad police sent working dogs to help search along railroad tracks and property surrounding West Point, the release said.

From the air, the search has involved military helicopters from the 2nd Aviation Detachment, and New York State Police helicopters and drones. They have used forward-looking infrared radar and cameras, according to information from West Point.

State police dive teams have been using sonar to search in ponds and lakes at West Point, and also in the Hudson River.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

“West Point is operating under normal conditions with an increased force protection status,” the release stated.