Sergeant first class arrested for burglaries on and around Fort Carson

A Colorado-based soldier was arrested this week in connection to “a large burglary pattern” that local police have been investigating since early July, law enforcement officials said.

Sgt. 1st Class Justin M. Smith, 36, was arrested Wednesday alongside Madison Bloch, 23, for the alleged string of burglaries, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Both individuals were charged with several burglaries and felony theft. The relationship between the two was not provided.

Smith and Bloch were allegedly “targeting construction sites throughout the city, county and on Fort Carson,” police said.

Information gathered by police led to a search warrant being served at 2052 S. Corona Ave., where the two were arrested.

Smith was identified as an active-duty soldier currently stationed at Fort Carson who has been in the Army for more than 15 years.

His current duty assignment is as an indirect fire infantryman with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, officials from the post confirmed.

Smith, a veteran of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, could not be reached for comment. El Paso County jail records do not list his name or show that he was booked into the facility.

Bloch, however, was booked into the jail, according to county records.

A bond amount of $2,000 and a court date of Aug. 18 was set for her. An estimated dollar amount for the stolen items was not immediately available. Army Times filed a request for the probable cause affidavit that led to the arrests.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division on Fort Carson is taking the lead on Smith’s case, Lt. Jim Sokolik, a spokesman for the Colorado Springs Police, told Army Times. The Army CID office on post did not answer multiple phone calls Friday.

Smith, whose hometown is listed as Mulvane, Kansas, is also a recipient of the Purple Heart medal.