82nd Airborne paratrooper injured during live-fire exercise

An Army paratrooper at Fort Bragg in North Carolina was injured Thursday during a live-fire exercise on a controlled range, according to the Army.

The paratrooper, who is assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, was shot in the foot while soldiers were clearing a building, 82nd spokesman Lt. Col. Michael Burns told Army Times. The incident is under investigation, but Burns said the Army believes a round ricocheted and struck the paratrooper.

The soldier is now recovering from his “non-life-threatening” injuries on base.

“We take the safety and well-being of our Paratroopers very seriously, and will ensure both the recovery of this Paratrooper and the investigation of the incident are handled with the utmost care,” Col. Andrew Saslav, 1st Brigade Combat Team Commander, said in an Army news release.

Military.com was first to report that the paratrooper was shot in the foot.