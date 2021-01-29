Unknown ingested substance injures 11 soldiers, 2 critically, during Fort Bliss training

Eleven Fort Bliss soldiers were injured, and two remain in critical condition, after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise Thursday.

“The substance and how it was provided is still being investigated. I can confirm we do not suspect it was associated with an MRE, everything else is being investigated,” said Lt. Col. Allie Payne, a spokesman for 1st Armored Division at the Army post near El Paso, Texas.

The injured soldiers are currently at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center on post, Payne added.

More details on what occurred were not immediately available. Payne said updates would be issued as information became available.