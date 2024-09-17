The 82nd Airborne Division has announced the recent death of one of its paratroopers, which is under investigation.

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of Pfc. Matthew Perez, a paratrooper assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, from injuries sustained during training at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Sept. 13, 2024,” the division posted on its official Facebook page Monday.

The incident is under investigation. The division posting encourages soldiers who require assistance to engage unit leadership directly for information on available resources.

“His sudden loss has been felt across our formation, and we extend our most sincere condolences to his family, friends and teammates within the Panther Brigade,” said Col. Jaron Wharton, 3rd BCT commander.

Division staff did not immediately respond to requests for further comment about the incident.

The Joint Readiness Training Center is one of the Army’s major combat training centers located at Fort Johnson, Louisiana.

