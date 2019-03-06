The saga of Johnny Bobbitt Jr., the homeless Marine veteran embroiled in a GoFundMe scam, is slowly coming to a close.

Bobbitt pleaded guilty Wednesday in New Jersey federal court to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The woman involved in the scam, Katelyn McClure, also pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Bobbitt was part of a 2017 viral story shared by McClure and her boyfriend Mark D’Amico, claiming that Bobbit, a homeless Marine vet, shared his last $20 to buy McClure fuel after her car ran out of gas on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

This November 2018 file combination of photos provided by the Burlington County Prosecutors office shows, from left, Johnny Bobbitt, Katelyn McClure and Mark D'Amico. (Burlington County Prosecutors Office via AP, File)

The couple launched a GoFundMe campaign that raised nearly $400,000 for the former Marine. It turns out the campaign was all a hoax.

The scandal came crashing down after the trio became embroiled in legal disputes over the donated money. The three were then charged with conspiracy and theft by deception.

The homeless Marine vet who is now famous never finished his first enlistment Johnny Bobbitt Jr. was discharged as a private after serving only 14 months in the Marines.

Bobbitt never completed his first enlistment as an ammo technician. He was discharged in 2004 as an E-1.

GoFundMe says it has since refunded everyone who contributed to the campaign.

All three still face charges in state court. D’Amico’s attorney, Mark Davis, says his client denies any wrongdoing and has not been charged by federal authorities.