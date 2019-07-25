Naval Criminal Investigative Service carried out a mass arrest of 16 Marines Thursday morning during a battalion formation aboard Camp Pendleton, California, according to Marine Corps officials.

The Marines were arrested for allegations related to “various illegal activities” from human smuggling to drugs, the Marine Corps said in a press release.

Another eight Marines were questioned about their involvement in unrelated drug offenses, according to the press release. The Corps said that none of the Marines questioned or detained Thursday have been supporting military operations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“1st Marine Division is committed to justice and the rule of law, and we will continue to fully cooperate with NCIS on this matter,” the Marine Corps said in the release.

Two Marines arrested, face charges for allegedly smuggling undocumented immigrants for ‘financial gain’ One Marine told Border Patrol agents he was asked if he wanted to make $1,000 to transport an illegal alien.

The mass arrests follow the July 3 arrest by Border Patrol agents of two Marines, Lance Cpl. Byron Darnell Law II and Lance Cpl. David Javier Salazar-Quintero, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The two Marines are both riflemen assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, at Camp Pendleton, California.

Both Marines face federal charges for allegedly smuggling three undocumented immigrants near the U.S.-Mexico border for financial gain, court documents detail.

The Marine Corps said in Thursday’s press release the 16 Thursday arrests were based off information learned during a previous investigation, but it has not identified which one.

Marine Corps Times has reached out to 1st Marine Division regarding which battalion was targeted in Thursday’s NCIS arrests and has yet to receive a response.

Marine officials with 1st Marine Division worked alongside NCIS during the arrests, the release said.