A Marine public affairs official was arrested at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, on Oct. 18 and faces a fugitive of justice charge, the Marine Corps confirmed.

Property records showed that the Marine used to live at the same address where a sheriff’s police cruiser was stolen, Florida’s First Coast News first reported Tuesday. It was later reported that the police officer is Bego’s wife, who was on vacation at the time of the burglary.

“It’s our understanding U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Bruno J. Bego, 31 of Broward FL, remains in the custody of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office facing a single charge of being a fugitive from justice," said Nat Fahy, a spokesman for Marine Corps Installations East, told Marine Corps Times in an email Thursday.

Three others have been charged in the car theft case, according to News4Jax. Juan Anibal Otero, 20, Orialys Santiago-Maldonado, 20, and Kyler Evans, 24, are charged with armed burglary and auto theft.

An Oct. 15 break-in at Bego’s home led to the loss of an officer’s patrol car, three handguns, police-issued body armor, ammunition and a television, News4Jax reported Wednesday.

Duval County court records showed the couple recent filed for foreclosure on their home, News4Jax reported.

Bego had been stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, since Aug. 30, according to Fahy. Prior to that he spent six years at a recruiting station in Jacksonville, Florida.

The staff sergeant is a public affairs chief with Marine Corps Installation East, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He enlisted in 2009, and had one deployment to Afghanistan from December 2010 to September 2011, according to his service record.

