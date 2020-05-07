A Raider commander is slated for a star and the Corps shakes up its Pacific command

The Defense Department announced a slew of Marine nominations for promotion and new command assignments on Wednesday that will see a Raider commander pick up a star and a new head of the Marine Pacific command.

Marine Corps Col. Peter D. Huntley, the current deputy commander of Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command aboard Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, was nominated to pick up a star to brigadier general.

Before joining the Marines and becoming a Raider commander, Huntley enlisted in the Army and served with the Rangers before being honorablely discharged in 1987, according to his official bio.

He was commissioned an officer in the Corps in 1991. Huntley served with Royal Marines in the Balkans and during the early days of the U.K.'s fight in Afghanistan in 2001 and 2002, his bio reads.

The Corps is also shaking up its Pacific command.

The DoD announced the current commander of Marine Corps Forces Pacific, Lt. Gen. Lewis A. Craparotta, was nominated to lead Training and Education Command.

The current deputy commandant for aviation, Lt. Gen. Steven R. Rudder, was nominated to head up Marine Corps Forces Pacific Command.

Maj. Gen. Mark R. Wise will fill the vacant deputy commandant for aviation slot as the DoD announced his nomination for a third star Wednesday. Wise is currently the deputy commander of Marine Corps Combat Development Command.