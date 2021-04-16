Barracks shooting sends a Camp Lejeune Marine to hospital

A Marine with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines has been hospitalized after he was shot in the unit’s barracks Thursday evening on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

“According to medical authorities, the Marine’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,” 1st Lt. Daniel Linfante, a spokesman for the 2nd Marine Division said Friday.

The Marine, whose named was withheld for privacy reasons, is currently in “stable condition” at the Naval Medical Center, Camp Lejeune, Linfante said.

The shooting was first reported by Task and Purpose.

The Marines with 3/6 had just returned to the North Carolina from a rotational deployment to Norway.

The 2nd Marine Division could not confirm whether the Marines involved in the shooting were conducting their post-deployment quarantine required because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Linfante said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service has launched an investigation into the incident.

“Should the investigation reveal misconduct, we will hold those responsible fully accountable, as such conduct would be inconsistent with the high ideals of the 2d Marine Division and the broader Marine Corps,” Linfante said.

The investigative service has not yet responded to requests for comment by Marine Corps Times.

Under most circumstances Marines are not allowed to possess firearms in the barracks, but the ban has failed to prevent barracks shootings in the past.

In 2019 Cpl. Spencer Daily drunkenly shot and killed his roommate in the face with a pistol he was storing in his truck’s glove box, against Marine Corps regulations.

Daily told investigators that he was playing around with the gun when he accidently shot his “friend” and roommate, Cpl. Tyler P. Wallingford.

Ultimately Daily was sentenced to 69 months of confinement.