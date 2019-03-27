Earlier this year the Pentagon released a report on which strategic installations faced the most risk due to extreme weather events, including floods, drought and wind. That list generated push back from Congress, which sought further clarity on the issue.

On Tuesday, Rep. Jim Langevin, D-R.I., released the Pentagon’s updated list, which ranks each service’s most at-risk installations. For the Air Force, it’s Hill Air Force Base in Utah. DoD found Hill to be at risk of flooding, desertification, wildfires and drought.

Tyndall and, now, Offutt’s recovery costs are creating an infrastructure cash crunch If supplemental funding for Tyndall and Offutt doesn't come through soon, the Air Force could have to dip into more operations and maintenance funds, possibly jeopardizing plans to fix deteriorating buildings across the force.

Langevin said he still questions about how DoD calculated that risk. For example, the overall list does not name any Marine Corps installations, such as Camp Pendleton in California, which has faced wildfire threat, or Camp Lejeune, which was badly damaged by Hurricane Florence last year.

In its letter to Langevin, DoD said the bases were selected by the importance of their operational roles. In addition, while DoD said it was a “top 10 list” for each service, there were more than 10 bases named for each service.

“The revised report continues to leave off overseas bases, and it fails to include massive military installations like Camp Lejeune. Most importantly, it continues to lack any assessment of the funds Congress will need to appropriate to mitigate the ever increasing risks to our service members,” Langevin said.

DoD’s revised list comes as Air Force made an urgent request Wednesday for supplemental funding for the severe storm damage it has faced in the last few months.

The Air Force needs $4.9 billion to rebuild Hurricane Michael-ravaged Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida and repair the recently flooded Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, Secretary Heather Wilson said Wednesday.

If it does not get that money, the Air Force plans to cut from 61 repair projects it has ongoing at installations across the U.S.

Neither Offutt nor Tyndall made the Pentagon’s top at-risk bases. Here’s their list of the top Air Force bases most at risk to flooding, drought, wildfires or desertification:

Hill Air Force Base, Utah

Beale Air Force Base, California

Vandenberg Air Force Base, California

Greeley Air National Guard Station, Colorado

Eglin Air Force Base, Florida

Patrick Air Force Base, Florida

Joint Base Andrews, Maryland

Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana

Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma

Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina