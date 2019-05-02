NEWARK, N.J. — A Pennsylvania man who took bribes in a scheme involving construction projects at two New Jersey military bases is now headed to prison.

Kevin Leondi received a five-year sentence Wednesday. The 58-year-old Stroudsburg man had pleaded guilty last October to two conspiracy counts.

Federal prosecutors say Leondi solicited and accepted more than $150,000 in bribes in the form of cash, the sale of unneeded equipment and work performed at his personal property.

Leondi was employed by the Army as a contract specialist and served as liaison with contractors seeking work at Picatinny Arsenal and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.