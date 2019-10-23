U.S. forces relocating from Syria to Iraq need to exit Iraq within four weeks, according to Iraq’s defense minister.

U.S. troops “transiting” in Iraq must depart the country before moving to Kuwait, Qatar, or the United States, Iraq’s Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari told the Associated Press Wednesday after meeting with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

The statement comes after Iraq’s military said Tuesday that U.S. troops were not welcome to permanently stay in Iraq.

Esper, who arrived in Baghdad earlier on Wednesday, initially said over the weekend that U.S. troops would head to Iraq where they would conduct counter-terrorism operations against the Islamic State. Although he said things could change, he said that was the “game plan” at the time.

But on Tuesday, Esper said during an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that U.S. troops would “temporarily” head to Iraq before ultimately heading home. He also expressed similar sentiments to reporters later.

“We'll reposition as they come out of northeast Syria into Iraq,” Esper told reporters Tuesday at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. “You know, eventually, their destination is home. But what we've got to do is pull them out deliberately, out of northeast Syria, and make our preparations to go home from there; and I'll have that discussion tomorrow with the Iraqi defense minister about the details.”

“But the aim isn't to stay in Iraq interminably; the aim is to pull our soldiers out and eventually get them back home,” Esper said.

President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that U.S. troops would be pulled from northern Syria, a move that essentially paved the way for Turkey to launch an operation in the region against the Kurds, who have fought alongside the U.S. to combat the Islamic State.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

However, Turkey views Kurds with the Syrian Democratic Forces as a branch of a designated terrorist organization.

Although plans have continued to evolve in recent days, Esper said Monday some U.S. troops are set to remain in Syria to safeguard oil from ISIS. Esper said the option was still on the table during his interview with Amanpour.