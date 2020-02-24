‘Suspicious’ man arrested after two-hour search in Arlington National Cemetery

Pentagon police arrested a man officials say was acting suspiciously in the building’s parking lot Monday morning.

The man did not have any sort of explosive device when an officer approached him around 10:45 a.m., a Defense official told Military Times, contrary to a report earlier in the day by U.S. Army W.T.F. Moments.

“As the officer approached the individual, he fled on foot across Route 27 and into Arlington National Cemetery,” Defense Department spokeswoman Sue Gough said in a statement. “He was apprehended at approximately 1 p.m., thanks to a collaborative law enforcement effort by the Pentagon Police, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Police, U.S. Park Police, and Arlington County Police.”

The man appeared to be working on something underneath a car and acting strangely, the official, who was not authorized to speak on the record, told Military Times. Authorities have since examined the area and deemed it safe, the release said.

“As this is now an ongoing investigation, we have no other details to provide at this time,” Gough said.

He is now in custody with the Arlington County Police. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency and the FBI are questioning him currently, according to the release.