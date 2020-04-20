How has the Pentagon’s stop movement order impacted your PSC plans? Let us know

Are you a service member or military spouse who was slated to PCS this spring or summer? We want to hear from you about how your PSC plans have been impacted by the Defense Department’s stop movement order.

Email our managing editor Howard Altman at haltman@militarytimes.com, or Early Bird Brief editor Diana Stancy Correll at dcorrell@militarytimes.com to share your story and what the order means for you and your family.

Please provide the best way we can contact you. If you would like to remain anonymous, we will withhold publication of your name at your request, but we would like to know who you are and where you’re stationed.