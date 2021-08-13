Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling detains potentially armed person who caused lockdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military base in Washington was placed on lockdown Friday after a report that an armed person was spotted on the grounds after local police said shots were heard on streets near the base and a gunman ran onto the grounds.

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page saying the base was being placed on lockdown. An all-clear notice was posted roughly an hour later.

The original alert said the person was spotted on the south side of the base. The naval support facility at the north end of the base is used by Marine Helicopter Squadron One, the fleet of green helicopters that carry the president and vice president.

“Authorities have responded to the scene, and the threat of an armed individual on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling has been cleared. The individual was detained and will be transferred to Metropolitan Police Department custody,” the post said. “First responders are still assessing the situation. More information will be released as it becomes available.”

Officials initially said they were looking for two people, but a later report said only one person was at large, a man with dreadlocks wearing blue or green pants and a white tank top.

Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department said D.C. officers were responding to a report of shots heard near the base when the suspects ran onto the grounds. Police said they had no reports of any shooting victims. A line of cars sat on the road at one entrance as security personnel blocked routes while police searched.

Security personnel stand at an entrance to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling during a lockdown, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Washington. The base was placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The 905-acre base in southeast Washington houses Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard units, along with the Washington field office of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the headquarters of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Just last week, a Pentagon police officer was stabbed to death after a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building. A suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. In that violence, the Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was temporarily place on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Stay with Military Times for updates.