Service members shouldn’t have to deal with squatters who illegally take over their homes during their absence, said a lawmaker who has proposed legislation to make it easier for troops to remove the intruders.

The measure would amend the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act to protect troops from state laws that give rights to squatters who take over their homes.

“I can’t think of many things worse than finally coming home after a tour of duty, only to find a trespasser camped out,” said Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., in an announcement of the legislation introduced Tuesday. “There’s plenty to worry about when you get home. Evicting someone shouldn’t be on the list.

“My bill defends service members, puts their interest first and stops government protection for squatters invading their homes,” added Mast, an Army veteran.

According to Mast’s proposed bill, any state law that gives rights to squatters would not apply to premises owned by service members and occupied by squatters during the homeowners’ periods of military service.

There have been reports around the country of service members returning to their homes after deployments or other absences to find squatters had taken over.

States have varying laws that allow trespassers to claim ownership of a property if it is open and unoccupied and their stay is continuous, according to Mast. Often, law enforcement can’t help the owners, and evicting the trespassers requires extensive and expensive legal intervention. According to reports from various news outlets around the country, some service members were forced to pay thousands of dollars to get their properties back, all while continuing to pay their mortgages.

The prevalence of squatting is unclear. Some states have started trying to address the problem for all homeowners, including Georgia, where “anti-squatters” legislation has been moving through their Senate. The measure aims to establish a process for law enforcement officers to remove squatters, according to WABE.

