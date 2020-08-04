Naval Surface Forces gets new commander

Naval Surface Forces welcomed a new leader Monday during a change of command ceremony at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, California.

Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener relieved Vice Adm. Richard Brown as the head of the type community and of Naval Surface Force Pacific.

Kitchener arrives in San Diego after a stint leading Naval Surface Force Atlantic.

Brown’s 35-year career ended at Monday’s ceremony, as he is slated to retire.

He took over the command in January 2018, as the surface fleet was reeling from two fatal ship collisions in 2017 that killed 17 sailors and led reform efforts in the aftermath of the at-sea disasters.