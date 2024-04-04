The Navy destroyer Gravely and U.S. forces destroyed an inbound anti-ship ballistic missile and two aerial drones in the Red Sea on Wednesday launched by Houthi militants in Yemen, according to U.S. Central Command.

U.S. forces also destroyed a mobile surface-to-air missile system in Houthi-controlled territory.

“There were no injuries or damage reported by U.S., coalition, or commercial ships,” CENTCOM said.

The latest engagement with the Iran-backed organization during its monthslong campaign of assaults against commercial and military ships in Middle Eastern waters comes just days after the group’s multiple attempts to attack a U.S. warship.

U.S. forces destroyed four aerial drones over the Red Sea on March 27 that the Houthis aimed at an unidentified U.S. warship, as well as another four the following day aimed at an unnamed U.S. warship and a coalition vessel.

RELATED

Meanwhile, U.S. officials on Wednesday discussed the future of the ongoing conflict and the prospect of achieving maritime security in the region.

Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, the head of U.S. Air Forces Central, said the Houthi rebels in Yemen may be running through their supplies of drone swarms and anti-ship ballistic missiles, The Associated Press reported.

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking told reporters that while he thinks the terrorist designation for the Houthis puts “additional pressure on their ability to fundraise,” ultimately a diplomatic solution is needed to de-escalate the ongoing situation.

“We favor a diplomatic solution. We know that there is no military solution,” he said.

Jonathan is a staff writer and editor of the Early Bird Brief newsletter for Military Times. Follow him on Twitter @lehrfeld_media