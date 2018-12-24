SIG SAUER Introduces M17 9mm +P Ammunition

SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to introduce the newest addition to the SIG SAUER Elite Ammunition product line – the high-performance M17 9mm +P ammunition. This military-grade ammunition is available in 124gr SIG Elite V-Crown Jacketed Hollow Point (JHP) personal defense loads, and SIG Elite Full Metal Jacket (FMJ) training loads. SIG M17 ammunition is specifically engineered for exceptional performance in any 9mm +P rated pistol, including the SIG P320-M17.

Newington, N.H. (December 13, 2018) – SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to introduce the newest addition to the SIG SAUER Elite Ammunition product line – the high-performance M17 9mm +P ammunition. This military-grade ammunition is available in 124gr SIG Elite V-Crown Jacketed Hollow Point (JHP) personal defense loads, and SIG Elite Full Metal Jacket (FMJ) training loads. SIG M17 ammunition is specifically engineered for exceptional performance in any 9mm +P rated pistol, including the SIG P320-M17.

“The commercial release of the civilian variant of the U.S. Army’s M17 pistol, the P320-M17, has been a tremendous success. We are excited to have the opportunity to offer the M17 9mm +P to our customers who want to shoot an ammunition that combines high-quality SIG performance with a military-grade +P ammunition,” said Brad Criner, Senior Director Brand Management and Business Development, SIG SAUER Ammunition. “The M17 V-Crown and FMJ loads are both ballistically-matched, making it easy for our customers to train with the ammunition they carry.”

Both loads have a muzzle velocity of 1,198 fps and muzzle energy of 395 ft.-lbs. SIG V-Crown ammunition features a stacked hollow point cavity, to deliver exceptional on-target energy with maximum weight retention and expansion for the ultimate stopping power. SIG FMJ training ammunition is engineered to match SIG V-Crown ballistics for a more seamless transition from training to carry ammunition and features durable, copper jacketed bullets offering the perfect combination of affordability and performance.

M17 9mm Ammunition MSRP

The SIG SAUER M17 V-Crown and FMJ Ammunition is now available for purchase at the sigsauer.com/store.