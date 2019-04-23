Bear Edge Knives, a Bear & Son Cutlery brand, has expanded its line of assisted-opening lockback knives with the release of the new Bear Edge 61120. Designed for easy boot or pocket carry, the 61120 delivers all the performance and comfort features discerning knife aficionados demand in a full-service folding knife.

Built around a lightweight aluminum handle dressed in a Realtree EDGE™ camo pattern, the 61120 weighs a mere 4 ounces and boasts a closed length of 4-1/2 inches, making its suitable for discrete, ergonomic carry in any situation. When open, the 61120 measures 7-1/2 inches.

The Bear Edge 61120 blade begins with a black powder-coated 440 high carbon stainless steel that is fashioned to a 3-inch hollow ground modified drop point. Thumb studs are added for quick, ambidextrous opening. The easy thumb-brush deployment comes courtesy of the integrated open assist. Once open, the positive lock design keeps the blade in place for any cutting task. For additional blade control, the 61120 features jimping along both the handle and the spine for a no-slip grip.

Easy to open and to sharpen, the 61120 also offers carry options. The high-strength boot/pocket clip keeps the knife secure in a tip-down carry position for quick retrieval and opening. A lanyard hole is also integrated into the handle for storage convenience or added carry security.

Bear Edge 6112 Specifications

Blade Material: 440 Stainless Steel

Handle Material: Aluminum

Open Length: 7-1/2"

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.

Closed Length: 4-1/2"

Blade Length: 3"

Weight: 4.0oz.

Origin: Built in AmericaMSRP: $40.99

Extras: Boot/pocket clip, lockback, assisted opening