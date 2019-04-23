At any distance, there’s no match for Savage’s new MSR 15 Long Range. The feature-rich modern sporting rifle is purpose-built to make long shots count with the kind of pinpoint precision other platforms can’t touch. This popular long-range model was introduced to dealers in 2018, additional shipments continue to feed the marketplace.

Savage engineers tuned barrel length specifically for the 224 Valkyrie cartridge to achieve peak accuracy at extreme range. Plus, the MSR 15 Long Range barrel is topped with a two-port muzzle brake mounted with Savage’s proprietary taper-lock interface. The brake allows shooters to adjust recoil impulse and stabilize the muzzle for faster, more accurate follow-up shots.

The new MSR 15 Long Range also features a custom-length gas system that’s paired with a low-profile adjustable gas block and enclosed by a true free-float handguard. The gas block can be adjusted for optimum cycling of the full range of bullet weights and fine-tuned for use with a suppressor.

Features & Benefits

22-inch stainless Savage barrel Nickel-boron bolt carrier

Custom-length gas system

Custom-forged upper and lower receivers

Low-profile adjustable gas block

Non-reciprocating side charging handle

Two-port muzzle brake with taper-lock interface

Two-stage trigger

Free-float handguard with M-LOK

Hogue Pistol Grip