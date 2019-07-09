Sig Sauer, Inc. introduces ground-breaking innovation to the P320 pistol, and the expansion of the Sig Sauer Legion Series of pistols with the SIG SAUER P320 XFIVE Legion.

The pistol features the exclusive TXG grip module developed by Sig Sauer engineers with a patent-pending process by infusing tungsten into the polymer material providing the weight of steel with the flex of polymer. Additionally, this is the first striker-fired pistol to be introduced to the Legion Series of pistols.

“We are really excited about the introduction of the Sig Sauer P320 XFIVE Legion to the market because it embodies the forward-thinking SIG SAUER mindset when it comes to product development,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, Sig Sauer, Inc.

This 'custom' handgun from Sig makes a statement on (and off) the range Gear Scout reviews the Sig Sauer P320 X-VTAC, a feature-laden pistol that's ready for combat or competition right out of the box.

“The P320 XFIVE Legion is defining innovation and changing the game for competition pistols, and it’s these exclusive features that are designed to enhance the shooting experience that our Legion members have come to expect from us. The grip module is heavier, substantially reducing felt recoil and muzzle flip, and the newly developed trigger reduces pull weight by up to 30% for a crisp, fast shooting experience – and that’s just the start.”

The Sig Sauer P320 XFIVE is a 9mm striker-fired pistol, with the TXG tungsten infused heavy XGrip module, a Legion Gray PVD Slide with lightening cuts, 5” match grade bull barrel, and a lightened and skeletonized trigger.

The recoil assembly of the P320 XFIVE Legion has been upgraded to include a one-piece stainless steel guide rod and a 14lb. 1911-style spring, plus an extra 12lb. spring, allowing the end user to easily adjust the recoil spring for a customized shooting experience. The pistol comes optic ready and is compatible with a Sig Sauer Electro-Optics ROMEO1PRO Optic or a standard DeltaPoint Pro Optic, features Dawson Precision Fiber Optic front and adjustable rear sights, and comes with three 17-round magazines with anodized aluminum Henning Group base pads.

The Legion Series pistols are an exclusive product line developed by Sig Sauer based on input from elite shooting professionals, and designed to exceed the expectations of the serious shooter.

The Sig Sauer Legion is an exclusive members-only access program available to owners of the Sig Sauer Legion Series of firearms. Upon registration of any Legion Series firearm, members receive a complimentary case, a challenge coin matched to the firearm, exclusive access to Legion gear and merchandise, and receive exclusive communications from Sig Sauer and the Legion.

To learn more about the Sig Sauer P320 XFIVE Legion, watch Pistol Product Manager Phil Strader explain the innovative features of this pistol.

The P320 XFIVE Specs:

Total length: 8.5”

Barrel length: 5”

Weight (incl. magazine): 43.5 oz.

Height: 5.8”

Width: 1.6”

Sight Radius: 6.8: