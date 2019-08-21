Pachmayr, a Lyman Products brand, is proud to announce their new line of everyday carry knives for sportsmen, shooters, professionals, and law enforcement.

Since its founding in 1929, Pachmayr products have earned their customers respect for quality and performance. Generations of custom gunsmithing experience have long inspired the direction of Pachmayr. Pachmayr’s goal is to supply sportsmen with superior tools and the products they need.

The new Pachmayr knives are tailored to the needs of all types of knife users. With a wide range of styles and sizes, there is a knife to fit every customer’s needs and tastes. Designed to withstand the test of everyday use while remaining compact and comfortable for everyday carry, these knives live up to the Pachmayr name.

The line consists of six different knives for various uses and carry style. The Dominator, at the top of the product list, is the largest knife at 8.5” in overall length with a modified sheepfoot fixed blade and G10 handle with a Kydex sheath and belt clip (MSRP: $99.98).

The Grunt features a stainless-steel liner and cleaver blade style with an overall length of 7.75” for an MSRP of $44.98.

The Snare is a compact folding drop point blade with a stainless-steel liner for $32.98.

The Grappler is an 8” drop point blade with a black stonewash finish and G10 handle and stainless-steel liner for an MSRP of $27.98.

The rosewood colored renegade wood handle of the Griffin folder is an elegant and affordable drop point blade with a stainless-steel liner for $27.98 MSRP.

Finally, for those looking for an EDC with a tactical edge, the Pachmayr Blacktail features a 6.75” drop point black coated blade with a black aluminum handle and stainless-steel liner for $23.98.

Watch the Pachmayr knife video: https://youtu.be/0oaUZxdD59c.