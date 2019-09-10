Savage just introduced a new AXIS II in Flat Dark Earth (FDE). The AXIS II FDE is ideal for those looking for an advantage in the field this fall and the rifles are available at retailers now.

And with the Bushnell Banner 3-9x40 mounted and boresighted, the AXIS II is ready to hit the range or field, right out of the box.

Precision, performance and value have never come together like they do in these proven package rifles. Their ergonomic synthetic stocks let any hunter shoot their best.

The AXIS II’s user-adjustable AccuTrigger, thread-in headspacing and floating bolt head maximize the potential of the 22-inch button rifled sporter barrel. The AXIS II provides the accuracy and performance of high-end hunting rifles at a fraction of the price.

Features:

• Improved ergonomics and Flat Dark Earth synthetic stock

• User-adjustable AccuTrigger

• Carbon steel button-rifled sporter barrel

• Detachable box magazine

• Thread-in barrel headspacing

• Bushnell Banner 3-9x40 scope mounted & boresighted

Part No. / Description / MSRP

57174 / .308 WIN. / $495

57175 / 6.5 CREEDMOOR / $495

57176 / .30-06 SPFLD. / $495

57177 / .243 WIN. / $495