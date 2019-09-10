Sig Sauer, Inc. is pleased to introduce the M400 TREAD Pistol, a premium entry-level rifle-caliber pistol, that’s fully compatible with existing TREAD branded accessories.

“The hallmark of the TREAD brand is to deliver premium products at a moderate price point, that are designed, engineered, and built with the same quality and innovation consumers demand from Sig Sauer,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer for Sig.

“Right out of the box the M400 TREAD pistol delivers on features and performance. Both the factory-installed, aluminum, free floating M-LOK handguard, and the KAK Industry Shockwave 2.0 Brace are features of our base M400 TREAD Pistol that are included to improve accuracy, and reduce the weight of the pistol."

"For the consumer that wants to expand the pistol’s capabilities, SIG already offers the freedom to grow with a full line of TREAD branded accessories to choose from,” Taylor added.

The M400 TREAD pistol is an optics ready, aluminum framed pistol that features an 11.5” nitride coated, cold hammer-forged barrel, with a free-floating M-LOK handguard, a single-stage polished trigger, ambidextrous controls, a KAK Industry Shockwave Blade 2.0 brace, a carbine-length gas system, and is available in 5.56 NATO.

M400 TREAD Pistol Specs:

Total Length: 27”

Height: 7.5”

Barrel Length: 11.5”

Width: 2.5”

Weight (incl. magazine): 6lbs

Barrel Twist: 1:7”

The M400 TREAD Pistol is compatible with the full-line of existing TREAD accessories. Additionally, a lightened 10.5” M-LOK handguard accessory has been introduced to the TREAD accessory line-up to be utilized with the M400 TREAD Pistol.

Current TREAD accessories include: a 3-chamber compensator; an ambidextrous charging handle made of aircraft grade aluminum; a ROMEO5 optic featuring a 2MOA dot with ten illumination settings, MOTAC, and 50k hour battery life; flip-up front and rear iron sights that are easy to install, adjustable, and deploy quickly; an M-LOK front sight adapter with co-witness height made of lightweight aluminum; multiple configurations of M-LOK grip kits made of high-strength polymer; and a factory upgraded 2-stage trigger.

M400 TREAD Branded Accessories Specs*:

M-LOK Handguard 10.5”: $149.00

M-LOK Handguard 13”: $149.00

M-LOK Handguard 15”: $149.00

ROMEO5 1x20mm Optic: $179.00

Adjustable Flip-Up Sights: $149.00

2-Stage Match Trigger: $119.00

Ambidextrous Charging Handle: $49.00

3-Chamber Compensator: $49.00

M-LOK Front Sight Adapter: $29.00

M-LOK Hand Stop Kit: $29.00

*all prices MSRP