RE Factor Tactical is proud to announce the release of our new IR Hybrid Field Patch line.

All of these Hybrid IR Field Patches are made by IR.tools and are designed to withstand prolonged use and wear in any austere environment our nation’s warfighters find themselves in.

There are a number of patches that will be available for purchase as well as a custom option that can be used for individual callsigns, unit designators, names, or other important information. Each patch is embedded with sandstorm technology, a durable design that won’t peel and offers a much brighter reflection.

The list of available Patches includes:

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.

All of the above-listed products are IR Patches that are available in multiple sizes and colors. The Custom IR Hybrid Field Patches are available in four different sizes.

The sizes available are 3.5 x 2” , 4 x 2” , 5 x 3” , 6 x 3” . The Custom IR Hybrid Field Patch can have up to 15 characters to be used for last names, call signs, or unit designators.

We are also proud to release the Custom IR/ Glow in the Dark Patch as well that combines IR capabilities with bioluminescent (Glow in the Dark) capabilities into one patch. This patch is customizable and can have up to 15 characters to be used for last names, call signs, or unit designators. (This item is sold as a pair)