Combat Flip-Flops strikes again with their new Stealth Floperators

Imagine you’re at the beach. It’s 90 degrees out, the sun is blazing and your landnav skills are failing you as you search in vain for the best spot to setup your umbrella and cooler.

It’s miserable out, but you’re wearing your favorite ranger panties to keep cool - but it’s not enough. Your 10 inch Belleville One Xeros may have served you well in country, but they’re drawing looks from other beach-goers, and causing your feet to to heat up.

What do you do?

Thankfully, the fine people over at Combat Flip-Flops has you covered. Their line of Floperator sandals are built for the rigors of amphibious stateside operations like chasing your kids on the beach. But what about more covert relaxation? Coyote tan and Black are great, but how will your fellow operators know how cool you are?

Stealth grey. Boom! Mic drop.

That’s right, the veteran-owned Combat Flip-Flops has introduces the latest addition to their military-grade open-toed foot: Stealth grey Floperators. More than just super cool summer shoes, the Floperator is a heavy duty, yet lightweight sandal built from military-grade nylon with injection-molded arch support.

So even if your dogs need to breathe, you can still have high quality footwear perfect for relaxing at the beach or hiking in the woods. (Or for the intrepid, a 10-mile ruck!) Check out the full release below.

So if you want to get your hands on a pair of ultra-durable Floperators to stick your favorite patch to, go ahead and BUY NOW.

Sightline Media Group, LLC writes about products and services to help our readers navigate when shopping online. Sightline Media Group, LLC may receive a share of revenue from our affiliate partners if you purchase products or contract services through our links.