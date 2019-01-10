It looks like every James Bond villain's dream gun... but instead of just fantasizing about it on the silver screen, now you too can own Israeli-based Silver Shadow's monstrosity of an AR.

Known as the Gilboa DBR Snake, this is what happens when you send a pair of rifles into an interstellar wormhole and they come out the other side, fused together.

With two barrels, two triggers, a single pistol grip and feeding from two magazines, this Rube Goldberg contraption looks like it came straight from a challenge on Discovery’s now-canceled Sons of Guns show.

According to Silver Shadow, the Snake's lower receiver is custom manufactured from reinforced composite materials, though the handguard and upper receiver are both milled from aluminum.

It uses a pair of twin 11 inch barrels, set exactly 30 millimeters apart from each other.

Shooters can adjust the alignment of the Snake's barrels using a special "collimator" device, so that they achieve almost perfectly parallel shots in their groupings. The gun uses two separate chambers, and ejects spent casings simultaneously from ports on both sides of the receiver.

The gun is semi-automatic, and the twin triggers make the gun compliant with ATF regulations . However, both triggers can be depressed at the same time, allowing for the shooter to put two bullets down range for every one pull.

× Fear of missing out? Fear no longer. Be the first to hear about breaking news, as it happens. You'll get alerts delivered directly to your inbox each time something noteworthy happens in the Military community. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to our Newsletter: Sign up for GearScout Weekly

Even though the Snake looks like the furthest thing from a conventional rifle, it apparently boasts full commonality and compatibility with AR parts available on the market today, making the rifle just as easily upgraded and modified as most ARs.

Silver Shadow has teased the Snake as far back as 2014, but 2019 appears to be the first year the gun will be produced and sold commercially.