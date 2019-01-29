Everybody’s favorite long-haired bearded badass, John Wick, will be back on the silver screen later this year for the 3rd movie in the action-packed series.

Along with a new plot and new characters come a few new guns featured in the movie.

GearScout got a look at one of them at this year’s SHOT Show, held in Las Vegas.

Wick, portrayed by Keanu Reeves, is a master at close combat and seems to excel at his own brand of gun-fu — which often involves using his guns in both conventional and highly unconventional ways while finding novel ways to turn random things into weapons (a pencil for example, a la John Wick 2).

Among Wick's potent arsenal are usually ARs, seemingly favored by the character for both close and medium-range engagements.

While in the new movie, Wick might very well find himself wielding an assault rifle, fans should expect to see this ultra-cool modified SIG Sauer MPX pistol caliber carbine.

To craft a gun worthy of Wick, Taran Butler, owner of Taran Tactical Innovations, took SIG’s MPX PCC and added a few new things to it.

Immediately noticeable is a modified flared mag well, allowing for a more comfortable “beer can grip.”

The factory stock has also been replaced with an extending BCM buffer tube-style stock.

Taran Tactical also took off the original handguard and added a new and fairly lighter carbon fiber guard, along rougher surfacing for added grip. The gun still retains the original Timney MPX trigger, designed for the MPX PCC.

An Aimpoint red dot sight, a new muzzle brake, as well as an extended 40-round magazine, complete the remainder of the modifications list for the gun.

The lighter-caliber nature of the PCC makes it a favorite when it comes to training celebrities on how to skillfully use rifles in movies, according to the SIG rep who spoke with GearScout at SHOT Show.

The lack of recoil, easy control, and light weight allows new and inexperienced shooters to adjust quickly on a more tolerable learning curve, prior to moving to a heavier caliber.