For those among us who internally cringe at the necessity of counting shots, Radetec has a new and somewhat novel solution -- one which you might have already seen in a video game or a movie.

Making its debut at this year's Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show in Las Vegas, NV, the company's new Smart Slide is designed to relay basic though critical informational to a shooter via small highly-readable display.

Similar to what you might have seen in the hugely-successful Halo video game franchise on some of the in-game weapons, the Smart Slide provides shooters with a real-time count of how many rounds are left in their magazines, as well as alerts on whether the gun has a round in the chamber, and when a magazine is or isn't inserted.

Presently designed exclusively for Glock pistols, the Smart Slide conveys this information by way of a small digital display built into its rear, normally where the slide cover plate would sit.

One might wonder how Radetc can generate this information without adding a complex series of sensors inside the pistol itself, and the answer to that really is quite simple. A new follower, electronically synchronized to the display, detects its height within the magazine and continually updates based on its new position after a round is expended.

The follower is compatible with any Glock magazine currently available today, including both OEM and aftermarket mags. When the pistol doesn't have a mag inserted, the follower communicates that information to the display as well.

Radetec's slide is where the rest of the electronic wizardry occurs, featuring a pressure sensor coupled to the extractor. When the pressure sensor is activated, that indicates that the pistol has a round chambered.

Using a clip-on accessory, the Smart Slide can also relay usage information to a phone app, allowing users to keep track of rounds fired, cataloging the information by date in an easily-accessible digital logbook.

While the slide seems fancy and somewhat unnecessary for your run of the mill enthusiast or concealed carrier, law enforcement might especially find such a system useful.