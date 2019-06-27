NASA, known for such great hits as planting a bunch of flags on the Moon and sending satellites to the far ends of the solar system, is now in the market for a new AR-15 type gun.

Now, these new rifles won’t be used to fight off alien invaders, but rather to secure NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center (often referred to as the SSC) in Hancock County, Mississippi.

As one would rightly expect, NASA does maintain a rigorous around-the-clock protective presence at all of its major facilities, especially the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The KSC’s security element, in fact, has its own maritime division (i.e. waterborne operations), K-9 units, hostage negotiation team, and plays host to the agency’s lesser known but highly capable Emergency Response Team.

The SSC has its own security force, staffed by trained law enforcement professionals who monitor and guard the facility’s expansive perimeter, as well as respond to emergency and crisis-level incidents within the SSC campus.

They can be additionally backed up by local law enforcement as well, and often train with external tactical teams for various contingencies.

Smith & Wesson's M&P15X rifle (Photo Smith & Wesson via YouTube screengrab)

According to the request for proposals posted to the federal contracts solicitation website, SSC’s security forces want a rifle with the following specifications:

Gas-operated semi-automatic

Chambered for 5.56mm NATO or .223 Remington

A 16 inch Armornite-finished chrome-lined barrel with a 1 in 9″ twist made of 4140 steel

A 30-round magazine capacity

Adjustable dual aperture or backup flip-up sights

A 6-position collapsible stock and a polymer pistol grip

Matte black finish, and an aluminum alloy frame

This pretty much describes most ARs available today, but NASA has already put forward two prospective choices, both in the form of Smith & Wesson products, both of which seem to have guided the required specs for the solicitation.

These two rifles come from the M&P line, namely the 15 and the 15X, and both meet the above specs to the letter with just a few differences. The basic M&P 15 uses a removable carry handle and aan old school CAR-15/M4-style hand guard. The 15X, on the other hand, utilizes a Troy Carbine-Length hand guard with a rain interface system, and Troy Rear Folding Battle Sights.