Personal defense weapons are all the rage these days, and to that end, Minnesota-based Maxim Defense’s PDX has been making waves.

Originally designed and tooled for a US Special Operations Command solicitation for a PDW, the company maintains that the gun is built to meet the rigorous standards and requirements of top-tier asymmetric warfare units.

MD released a semi-automatic version of the PDX to the civilian market this year after debuting the gun at SHOT Show 2019 in Las Vegas, and Gear Scout got a look at the gun there.

Maxim Defense's PDX with the stock collapsed and a red dot sight (Photo Ian D'Costa)

According to the MD rep we spoke with at SHOT, the PDX was designed with maximum concealability, maneuverability and end-user-friendliness in mind. The first two factors explain the size of the gun.

The first word that might come to mind when one sees the 5.5 inch barreled PDX for the first time is “diminutive.” However, the size of the weapon belies its power — the two variants of the gun are chambered for both standard NATO rifle calibers, 5.56x45 mm and 7.62x51mm respectively.

This little beast of a weapon uses a receiver patterned on the traditional AR platform, including a direct impingement operating system. Additionally, the receiver houses a mil-spec ALG Combat Trigger from ALG Defense and makes use of an ambidextrous selector.

Easily one of the most distinct features of the PDX is its HATEBRAKE, designed and patented by Maxim Defense. According to the company, the HATEBRAKE muzzle booster fixes the problem of unreliable cycling with low-pressure rounds used with short-barrel PDWs. End users can fine-tune the gas flow to their preferences as well, thanks to a threaded jet port inside the gas block.

Thanks to the booster’s architecture, the sound of a shot is redirected forward of the shooter, the flash of the shot is diminished considerably, all the while minimizing recoil. The handguard, which partially overlaps the booster, features M-LOK slots and can out fitted with M-RAX rails, designed by MD, as well.

Maxim Defense's PDX with the SCW stock fully extended (Photo Ian D'Costa)

If you’re building a custom AR (including a PDW-type gun), you can buy the HATEBRAKE independent of the PDX on Maxim’s website for $199.

For stability and bracing, the PDX uses the SCW 5-position stock developed in-house by MD. When collapsed, the stock is a mere 4 inches long, and 8.8 inches when completely extended. As with the HATEBRAKE, you can buy the SCW and other companion stocks from the company website for a variety of guns including the Sig MCX, and most standard ARs.

The PDX comes in the end user’s choice of color, either black or arid (tan), and can be bought in an SBR or a pistol configuration. Upper rail space allows for the mounting of detachable iron sights or optics. All PDXs ship with one 20-round magazine for the buyer’s caliber of choice.