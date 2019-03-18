No matter how careful you are, it's impossible to keep watch over your home or office 24/7. All it takes is one break-in to wreck havoc on your life. That's exactly why you need to get the Loocam 1080p HD Security Camera: 6-Pack + 1080p Digital Video Recorder. There's nothing like 6 well-placed HD security cameras to keep your home secure at all times.

The Loocam 1080p HD Security Cameras are optimized for providing the ultimate home safety experience. Each camera has a wide-angle field of vision, which captures the surrounding in 105 degrees. Be sure to place every camera at a strategic location so that you'll be able to see any movement in or out of your home. Plus, the durable metal IP67 weatherproof rating ensures the cameras are protected from the elements.

What's especially useful is the Automatic Predator Night Vision that activates in low-light settings. Many break-ins happen at night, and the Loocam 1080p HD Security Camera will be able to capture it all. All recordings are stored on a security-grade hard drive for you to access anytime. In fact, you can even stream live directly to your smartphone via the Loocam LooCloud App!

Keep a watchful eye on your house even when you're not around with the Loocam 1080p HD Security Camera: 6-Pack + 1080p Digital Video Recorder. At 16% off, this home security bundle is yours for only $249.99.