Why did the chicken cross the road? To pose a threat to national security, obviously.

On Monday morning, an unnamed chicken was caught snooping around security, looking for a way to get into the Pentagon.

Officers with the Animal Welfare League of Arlington were called to the scene after this bird flew the coop and almost pecked her way into one the most secure buildings on earth.

“Sgt. Ballena brought her safely to the shelter where she’ll stay until we find a new home for her!” the group posted to Facebook.

Was she simply lost, trying to get to the other side of the street? Or was she a spy sent here to steal state secrets? So far her beak is closed.

What a clustercluck.

About Sarah Sicard Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digital Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.

