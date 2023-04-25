What’s old is new again — so says the way of invention. And “Call of Duty” is no different.

Though the board game “Risk” may lead the way in offering a simple means of understanding military war games, the Activision hit series is now looking to join the fun by taking its players back to basics via the “Call of Duty” board game.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Activision to bring the ‘Call of Duty’ franchise to the tabletop,” Arcane Wonders CEO and designer Bryan Pope told Variety. “As lifelong COD fans, we’ve worked hard to capture the scope, stakes, and sheer intensity of the video games in ways that COD fans and board gamers new and old will love. We’re looking forward to bringing the unforgettable fun and competitive frenzy of COD to game night for years to come.”

Interested players will be able to pre-order the game on Kickstarter in Fall 2023, with deliveries set for 2024.

It’s unclear how “Call of Duty” will differentiate itself from other tabletop strategy games like “Settlers of Catan,” “Blitzkrieg!” or the aforementioned “Risk,” but Variety notes it will be a tactical game that makes use of some of the franchise’s most popular maps and campaigns.

“Call of Duty” is not the first to make the jump from digital to the table top. The iconic 1971 “Oregon Trail” video game was recently made into a board game, which allows players to die of dysentery by candlelight if the PC game loses power — the way God intended.

Perhaps “COD” will do the same.

