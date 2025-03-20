The Army’s outdated body composition policies are quietly eroding the readiness, health and performance of our force. The defense secretary’s recent call to reevaluate these standards is long overdue, but not in the way some might think.

The Army continues to rely on archaic administrative remedies, as obesity, a chronic disease recognized by the American Medical Association, is tightening its grip on our ranks. The Army’s approach has long been punitive rather than science-based interventions, often forcing soldiers into maladaptive behaviors like extreme dieting, dehydration, disordered eating and weight cycling. These shortcuts don’t build warfighters; they break them.

Obesity, at its core, is defined as excess body fat measured through reliable methods. One of the most commonly used screening tools is body mass index (BMI), yet its validity is often questioned. The Army’s primary screening tool, the height and weight tables in AR 600-9, is rooted in BMI. Soldiers who exceed these limits undergo body fat assessment via the tape test. In 2023, the Army updated the tape test after an extensive evaluation of body composition tools, incorporating the latest science to improve accuracy (the science of which was recently published).

So why isn’t the tape test applied universally? Eliminating the height and weight screening and mandating a circumference-based screening for all soldiers would allow us to better assess those at real risk for obesity-related health and performance issues before they fall through the cracks.

Meanwhile, some of the most pressing health risks in our ranks aren’t even on the Army’s radar. A growing number of soldiers can be classified as metabolically obese normal weight, meaning they have a BMI within the normal range — and thus pass height and weight screenings — yet carry a disproportionate amount of body fat relative to lean mass. Often referred to, though insensitively, as “skinny fat,” this condition is better described as having increased visceral adiposity and reduced muscle mass, which can elevate the risk for metabolic syndrome, insulin resistance and cardiovascular disease.

A circumference-based screening method offers a superior means to identify individuals at risk of normal weight obesity, ensuring those who need intervention receive it, preventing or delaying the onset of chronic disease and preserving the fighting strength of the force.

Instead of continuing to punish soldiers for a medical condition, the Army must also implement a structured medical evaluation pathway for those who fail body fat standards.

While obesity is often perceived as merely a behavior-related issue, science shows it is far more complex and shaped by multiple factors. Medical management has evolved alongside this understanding. Individuals are no longer simply labeled as overweight or obese; they are properly assessed to determine the most effective treatment plan. This approach often involves a staging process, such as the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology’s Adiposity-Based Chronic Disease (ABCD) model or Edmonton Obesity Staging System (EOSS), ensuring interventions are both targeted and evidence-based.

It goes without saying, but this is beyond the expertise of unit commanders. As it stands now, there is no requirement for medical evaluation for those exceeding body fat standards. When a soldier exceeds body fat standards, unit commanders should lean on their medical experts by referring soldiers for a medical evaluation to determine which interventions align with established best practices based on that individual’s health profile. Here’s what that could look like:

Early risk: Soldiers who exceed prescribed body fat standards but show no obesity-related complications should receive proactive intervention. This means connecting them to local resources for nutrition counseling, strength and conditioning support, behavioral health services and wellness coaching under the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) System.

Clinical concern: Soldiers who exceed body fat standards and exhibit clinical markers of obesity-related health risks must receive medical treatment. This includes routine monitoring by medical professionals, medical nutrition therapy from registered dietitians, structured physical activity plans, and, when necessary, pharmacologic or nonsurgical interventions.

These aren’t radical proposals; they’re necessary reforms backed by modern medical science. Failing to act now means allowing preventable health risks to fester, undermining the very foundation of Army readiness.

It’s time for the Army to shift from an antiquated compliance-driven model to one rooted in medical science and performance optimization. Our warfighters deserve better. The question isn’t whether we can afford to make these changes, it’s whether we can afford not to.

Maj. Jordan DeMay is an Army officer who works in the field of nutrition, human performance and health care. He previously served as the nutrition lead for the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness System, a health care administration fellow at the Defense Health Agency headquarters and other positions as an active-duty dietitian. He has earned Master’s degrees in nutrition, health care administration and business administration from Baylor University. He is board-certified in sports dietetics and is a certified strength and conditioning specialist.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the United States Army or the Department of Defense.