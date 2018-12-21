1 of 6
A horse-drawn carriage loaded with passengers, prepares to trot around Fowler Park, Dec. 7, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., in the annual Holiday Magic event bringing holiday cheer to Luke families. (Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid/Air Force)
Army Staff Sgt. Julian Rogers, (center) a soldier assigned to the 16th Military Police Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, helps distribute donated Christmas trees during the “Trees For Troops” event, Nov. 30 on Fort Bragg, N.C., organized by the Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers program. (Staff Sgt. Sharon Matthias/Army
Santa and his helpers drive by in a pirate ship during the Holiday Parade Dec. 3, 2018, on Mountain Home Air Force Base. The Holiday Parade goes throughout the base to welcome the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Kobialka)
Marines of Marine Aircraft Group 49 wave to Marines, sailors and guests after landing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ, Dec. 09, for a joint holiday event. Santa was flown in by Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773. (Cpl. Stanley Moy/Marine Corps)
Airman and Family Readiness Center volunteers help a military family make crafts during a holiday party at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Ill., Dec. 1. (Tech. Sgt. Lealan Buehrer/Air National Guard)
Employees of Choice Hotels collected and assembled more than 100 bikes for children of military families in the Washington D.C. metro area. Photo courtesy of Choice Hotels
Whether it’s collecting bikes and toys to help out Santa on his way to military children, providing Christmas trees or hosting parties, plenty of elves have been busy making the season brighter for military families.
Here are just a few examples:
- The nonprofit Trees for Troops distributed 16,599 trees to 71 military locations this year, including four overseas bases and 67 different locations in the continental U.S. This effort has brought 225,319 trees to military men and women over the last 14 years.
- Many nonprofits, such as USO, Armed Services YMCA and others have holiday initiatives. Operation Homefront holds a number of events for military families during the holidays and has a number of initiatives throughout the year, with the help of a variety of donors. One example is Choice Hotels employees, who collected more than 100 bikes and filled 400 stockings with presents on Thursday, to be distributed to military families in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. They also presented a check for $100,000 to Operation Homefront.
- Military units, morale, welfare and recreation, family centers, installations and others have events for families throughout the holidays. And there are many behind the scenes, such as chaplains, who are watching out for military families who might need some extra financial help with presents, food and travel.
