WASHINGTON — As Congress heads towards starting fiscal year 2020 under a continuing resolution, the Pentagon has identified three key modernization programs that will suffer under the restrictions of the CR.

At a press briefing Thursday, Jonathan Hoffman, the department’s top spokesman, said that Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has been meeting with Hill leadership this week to urge them to avoid a CR. However, that path does not appear likely, with the House passing legislation to keep the government open under a CR through Nov. 21.

Under a CR, budgets will be locked at FY19 levels. More importantly for a department which made modernization a key focus of its FY20 request, no new programs can be launched under the budget mechanism.

“The hope is that if it's kept within, you know, a few weeks to a little bit more than that, that it's something we can manage and work through, but once we start getting into months and quarters, the impact grows exponentially, and becomes more difficult to recover from those impacts,” Hoffman said of the impact.

On Friday, the department stated that a one to three month CR would “disrupt major exercises and training events, affect readiness and maintenance, curtail hiring and recruitment actions, and adversely impact contracting negotiations.” But more specifically, it called out three modernization priorities that would be hurt:

Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon. Hypersonic systems have been identified by Pentagon officials as a top priority for investment, with the various services all looking at options. A CR “delays critical long lead purchases, putting planned delivery at risk; adversely impacting the ability to deter and defeat near-peer adversaries.”

Advanced Helicopter Training System (AHTS). A new start procurement plan to buy 32 training helicopters (24 Navy, 8 Marine Corps) is scheduled to be awarded in November; that contract award, and hence getting the program underway, would face delays.

B-52 Global Positioning System Interface Unit Replacement. The venerable B-52 needs a number of upgrades, with this particular system serving as the kind of under-the-radar impacts of a CR that can have a long term impact. A short-term CRN, the Pentagon says, would delay procurement of “critical processing chips/circuit cards” and cause an 18-month slip in the program, which could impact mission capable rates for the B-52.