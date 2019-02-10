1 of 10
Battle Group Poland kicks off Operation Raider Thunder, a company team level live-fire exercise that includes platoon-level movement to contact blank and live-fire, on Feb. 6, 2019. (Sgt. Arturo Guzman/Tennessee Army National Guard)
Opposing solo pilot Lt. Cmdr. Andre Webb, assigned to the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, performs a low transition take off during a practice demonstration on Feb. 2, 2019, at Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker/Navy)
A C-17 Globemaster III, from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., releases flares above the Selah Airstrip over Yakima Training Center, Nov. 15, 2018. (Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh/Air Force)
Midshipman 1st Class Kylie Johnson, 22nd company, celebrates after choosing the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) as her first duty assignment on Jan. 31, 2019. Two hundred fifty-nine future surface warfare officers selected their first duty assignments during the U.S. Naval Academy's ship selection in Alumni Hall. (Kenneth D. Aston Jr./Navy)
Marines exercise during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program course aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), Dec. 10, 2018, in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (Sgt. Austin Mealy/Marine Corps)
Sailors assigned to the air department stand in ranks on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in the Indian Ocean, Feb. 4, 2019.(Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Connor D. Loessin/Navy)
The Stinger Tactical Proficiency Trainer provides soldiers with the capability to identify and engage aircraft while in a garrison environment at Fort Campbell, Ky., Feb 7, 2019. (Sgt. Aaron Daugherty/Army)
Damage Controlman Fireman James Moore fights a simulated fire during a drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) in the North Sea, Feb. 4, 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James R. Turner/Navy)
Marines walk back to the firing line during marksmanship training atop the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20), in the East China Sea, Feb. 2, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Cameron E. Parks/Marine Corps)
An E-8C Joint STARS assigned to Robins Air Force Base, Ga., prepares to take off Jan. 24, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. (Airman 1st Class Bailee A. Darbasie/Air Force)
