Marines hold security during a fast-roping exercise as part of visit, board, search and seizure training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Jan. 9, 2019. (Cpl. Isaac Cantrell/Marine Corps)
U.S. soldiers and the Royal Thai Army conduct the hall clearing phase of a combined military operations in urban terrain training at Cobra Gold 2019, Feb. 13, 2019, Phitsanulok, Kingdom of Thailand. (Indo-Pacific Command)
A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter assigned to Air Station Kodiak flies over an active volcano near Cold Bay, Alaska, Feb. 7, 2019. (Petty Officer 1st Class Bradley Pigage/Coast Guard)
Pfc. Jermaine Lewis conducts basic obedience drills with Astor Y483, a military working dog, at Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 4, 2019. (Visual Information Specialist Rey Ramon/Army)
Paratroopers with U.S. Army Alaska huddle over a mock casualty to protect it from the rotor-wash of a landing UH-60 helicopter at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 20, 2019. (Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk/Army)
Sailors simulate overhauling a space using a Naval Firefighting Thermal Imager on Feb. 13, 2019, during a main space fire drill in the Main Machinery Room (MMR) 2 of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) in the South China Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Navy)
Capt. Andrew Riffe takes aim down range Feb. 9, 2019, at the weapons firing range on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. (Airman 1st Class Shannon Chace/Indo-Pacific Command)
Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, conducts platoon live-fire gunnery qualification Feb.14, 2019, at the Orchard Combat Training Center. (Army)
Marines provide long distance fire support while conducting the air assault course during Integrated Training Exercise 2-19 aboard Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Feb. 9, 2019. (Sgt. Victor A. Mancilla/Marine Corps)
Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division take the final steps to make sure the vehicles on the railhead are ready for transport to Fort Polk, La., on Feb. 14, 2019. (Army)
