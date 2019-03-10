1 of 10
A U.S. Air Force airman assigned to RAF Lakenheath, U.K., climbs out of an engine of an F-15E Strike Eagle at Albacete Air Base, Spain, Feb. 18, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III/Air Force)
Soldiers from 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, take cover March 6, 2019, as a soldier detonates an explosion during live fire explosives training at Joanna range in Zagan, Poland. (Sgt. Thomas Mort/Army)
Marines and sailors with the 11th MEU ride in a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a visit, board, search and seizure exercise Feb. 24, 2019, in the Pacific. (Cpl. Matthew Teutsch//Marine Corps)
The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team debuts their 2019 routine in front of Keesler leadership and 81st Training Group Airmen on the Levitow Training Support Facility drill pad at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., Feb. 8, 2019. (Kemberly Groue/Air Force)
U.S. Marines prepare to load rockets to a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System on March 7, 2019, during live-fire training at Adazi Training Area, Latvia. (Sgt. Andy O. Martinez/Marine Corps)
A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bomber and a Qatari Mirage 2000 fly in formation, Feb. 19, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Clayton Cupit/Air Force)
A Navy hull maintenance technician uses a plasma cutter on Feb. 20, 2019, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) in the Black Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ford Williams/Navy)
Aircraft from the United States, Australia and Japan participating in COPE North 2019 engage in a large show-of-force formation off the coast of Guam, on March 6, 2019. (Capt. Adam Engelhart/Air Force)
Soldiers with 68th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, move up a hill March 8 during a road march on Fort Carson, Colo. (Sgt. James Geelen/Army)
Marines advance toward targets on March 6, 2019, during a squad supported attack at the Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility, Marine Corps Base Hawaii. (Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres/Marine Corps)
