Paratroopers prepare to exit a CH-47 Chinook helicopter on March 6, 2019, during Exercise Rock Spring 19 at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. (Army)
An explosive ordnance disposal Marine creates a simulated improvised explosive device at Adazi Training Area, Latvia, to be used during exercise Dynamic Front 19, March 3, 2019. (Cpl. Niles Lee/Marine Corps)
The U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, perform the Echelon Parade maneuver on March 16, 2019, during a demonstration at the El Centro Airshow at Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker/Navy)
A joint terminal attack controller looks on as combat engineers demonstrate the use of various shape charges to members of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces on March 28, 2019, during exercise African Lion. (Tech. Sgt. John Winn/Air Natioanl Guard)
1st Lt. Nathaniel Lambert sights in behind a .50-caliber Special Applications Scoped Rifle on Feb. 20, 2019, during a simulated strait transit aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) in the Pacific Ocean. (Lance Cpl. Israel Chincio/Marine Corps)
Sailors reset a steam-powered catapult on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) on March 23, 2019, in the Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grant G. Grady/Navy)
Visitors line up along the pier for a tour of the guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) on March 24, 2019, in Ketchikan, Alaska. (Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Jiang/Navy)
Trainees negotiate a confidence course on Feb. 27, 2019, at Sand Hill on Fort Benning, Ga. (Patrick Albright/Army)
Twenty-four F-22 Raptors, a C-17 Globemaster III and an E-3 Sentry participate in a close formation taxi, known as an Elephant Walk, March 26, 2019, during a Polar Force exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (Sheila deVera/Indo-Pacom)
An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter flies toward the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) on March 16, 2019, in the Indian Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Grant G. Grady/Navy)
