1 of 10
Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) are lowered into the water during a small boat operations exercise in Newport News, Va., July 10, 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Connor D. Loessin/Navy)
2 of 10
Staff Sgts. Jose Obregon and Joseph Pace, Ranger Assessment Course students, fire on opposing forces during a simulated react to contact near Schofield Barracks, Oahu, Hawaii, May 23, 2019. Twenty-three airmen from across the Air Force recently converged on a training camp for a three-week Ranger Assessment Course May 12-31, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux/AIr Force)
3 of 10
2nd Lt. Corey Persons is thrown into a solo tank by fellow student pilots 2nd Lt. Graham McAninich and 2nd Lt. Kyle Blanchette on July 15, 2019, at Vance Air Force Base, Okla. It is Air Force tradition to be thrown into the solo tank upon completion of a student pilot’s first solo flight. (Senior Airman Taylor Crul/Air Force)
4 of 10
Airman 1st Class Maggie Hebert lowers herself on a rope using an "Australian Reppel" method as instructor Staff Sgt. Jon Rambow shouts directions to her from above at the Camp Gilbert C. Grafton Training Center near Devils Lake, N.D., July 16, 2019. (David H. Lipp/Air National Guard)
5 of 10
The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), front, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) transit the Atlantic Ocean on July 18, 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell G. Higgins/Navy)
6 of 10
Cavalry scouts maneuver toward cover after an air assault during Platinum Lion 19 at Novo Selo Training Area in Bulgaria on July 9, 2019. (Staff Sgt. True Thao/Army)
7 of 10
Amphibious assault vehicles approach Langhams Beach in Stanage Bay in Queensland, Australia, during a multinational amphibious landing July 16, 2019, as part of exercise Talisman Sabre 2019. (Australian Army)
8 of 10
A B-52 Stratofortress deployed from Minot Air Force Base, N.D., lands July 12, 2019, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (Staff Sgt. Divine Cox/Air Force)
9 of 10
Marines conduct combat rubber raiding craft training on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 16, 2019. (Cpl. Josue Marquez/Marine Corps)
10 of 10
Soldiers detonate C4 from an Armored Breaching Vehicle while conducting a mine clearing line charge live-fire during their 19-09 rotation on July 17, 2019, at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif. (Staff Sgt. Leticia Samuels/Army National Guard)
Comments