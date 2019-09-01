1 of 10
Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Orloff conducts a supersonic pass in a F/A-18E Super Hornet on Aug. 23, 2019, next to the guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) during a training exercise in the Atlantic Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cameron Stoner/Navy)
U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Moore secures a simulated casualty on a sked while under a simulated chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attack during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Medic Competition in Baumholder, Germany, Aug. 22, 2019. (Sgt. Jesse Pilgrim/Army)
A-10 Thunderbolt IIs train at the Idaho Army National Guard's Orchard Combat Training Center south of Boise on Aug. 19, 2019. (Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras/Air National Guard)
Seaman Juan Rivera signals a landing craft, air cushion Aug. 23, 2019, during well deck operations aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) in the Red Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Navy)
One of the final events prior to the trainees induction ceremony is combatives at Fort Jackson, S.C., on , Aug. 21, 2019. (Army)
A sailor assigned to the Freedom-class variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) lowers the American flag Aug. 30, 2019, as the ship get underway from Naval Station Mayport. The commander of the U.S. 4th Fleet ordered all U.S. Navy ships homeported in the area to sortie ahead of Hurricane Dorian. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan T. Beard/Navy)
A California Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook helicopter hovers Aug. 25, 2019, as an injured hiker is hoisted on a litter from an area 13,800 feet up Mount Whitney in Inyo County, Calif. (Photo courtesy Inyo County Search and Rescue)
Chief petty officer selects come together for Chief Heritage weeks aboard the oldest commissioned warship afloat in the world, USS Constitution, on Aug. 23, 2019, in Boston. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey Scoular/Navy)
U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, attached to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response-Central Command, post security during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 7, 2019. (Cpl. Miguel A. Rosales/Marine Corps)
U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Beals applies camouflage Aug. 15, 2019, prior to an exercise during Combined Resolve XII at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. (Sgt. Thomas Mort/Army)
