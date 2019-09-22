1 of 10
Air Force 2nd Lt. Michelle Strickland, a student pilot at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss., competes in the 2019 Air Force and Inter-Service Alpha Warrior Battles, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Alpha Warrior Proving Grounds in Selma, Texas. (Sarayuth Pinthong/Air Force)
Sailors of the crash-and-salvage team aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) observe flight operations on Sept. 19, 2019, as the ship transits the Arabian Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexander C. Kubitza/Navy)
Cpl. Douglas Bunea, right, grapples with Cpl. Javier Flores while participating in a Marine Corps martial arts program course during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 5-19 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019. (Cpl. Cody Rowe/Marine Corps)
U.S. Army Pfc. Albino Saucedo scans his sector of fire during Saber Junction 19 at the Hohenfels Training Area in Germany, Sept. 20, 2019. (Spc. Meagan Mooney/Army)
A B-2A Spirit bomber leads a delta formation consisting of two F-15C Eagles and two Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning IIs as they conduct aerial operations over the North Sea, Sept. 16, 2019. (Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew/Air Force)
Marines and airmen assist in loading a UH-1Y Venom into C-5M Super Galaxy at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels/Marine Corps)
USS Comstock (LSD 45) pulls into Seward, Alaska, on Sept. 16, 2019, during the Arctic Expeditionary Capabilities Exercise (AECE) 2019. (Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brandon Raile/Navy)
Students with the Marine Martial Arts Instructors Course touch gloves prior to sparring at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 12, 2019. (Cpl. Matthew Kirk/Marine Corps)
Crew chiefs assigned to the 18th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron discuss the preparation requirements for a 67th Fighter Squadron F-15C Eagle before a mission at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 16, 2019. (Tech. Sgt. Matthew B. Fredericks/Air Force)
Soldiers across the 25th Infantry Division prepared for the new marksmanship standards on Sept. 16, 2019, by conducting a pilot program to assess current installation support capabilities at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. (Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster/Army)
