Marines demonstrate the capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force at the 2019 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show on MCAS Miramar, Calif., Sept. 28. (Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin/Marine Corps)
An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter takes off from the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) on Sept. 22, 2019, in the Atlantic Ocean. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Navy)
A C-130 Hercules from the Wyoming Air National Guard fires off flares over Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo., during a training mission Sept. 24, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Jon Alderman/Air National Guard)
Military working dog handler Pfc. Anthony Connell assists Pvt. Martina Scott up off the ground, while Spc. William Ballentine maintains control of a patrol drug detector dog, Oct. 3, 2019, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea. (Sgt. Yesenia Barajas/Army)
A 28th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilot hangs the American flag inside a KC-135 Stratotanker at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 24, 2019. (Master Sgt. Russ Scalf/Air Force)
A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa 19.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, flies off the coast of Spain during an air-to-air refueling rehearsal Sept. 24, 2019. (Capt. Clay Groover/Marine Corps)
U.S. Air Force 52nd Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcons line up in formation on the runway for a show of forces display at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 1, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Joshua R. M. Dewberry/Air Force)
Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Carlos Gamble, directs an E-2D Hawkeye aboard the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) on Sept. 26, 2019, in the South China Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyra M. Campbell/Navy)
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels demonstrate the capabilities of the F/A-18 Hornet at the 2019 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show on MCAS Miramar, Calif., Sept. 28. (Pfc. Mackson/Marine Corps)
Members of the Joint Armed Forces Honor Guard take part in an armed forces welcome ceremony for the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark A. Milley,at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Sept. 30, 2019. (Lisa Ferdinando/DoD)
