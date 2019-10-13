1 of 10
The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), left, and the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 6) and ships from the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group are underway in formation Oct. 6, 2019, in the South China Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erwin Jacob V. Miciano/Navy)
2 of 10
Soldiers conduct an intense circuit training course in preparation for the Army Combat Fitness Test, at Fort Sill, Okla. They are from 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade. (Sgt. Dustin D. Biven/Army)
3 of 10
Marine Cpl. Brock Gilbert observes the landing zone in support of an offensive air support exercise during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 1-20 at Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, California, Oct. 1, 2019. (Cpl. Claudia Nix/Marine Corps)
4 of 10
Sailors and Marines guide amphibious assault vehicles into the well deck aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) on Oct. 4, 2019, in the Philippine Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni Burton/Navy)
5 of 10
A C-130 flown by airmen from the New York Air National Guard's 109th Airlift Wing takes off from Canadian Forces Station Alert on Ellsmere Island, Nunavut, Canada, after dropping off supplies on Sept. 30, 2019. (Leading Seaman Paul Green/Canadian Forces)
6 of 10
Army Reserve Cpl. Dustin Jobe supervises as an M1A2 Abram Tank is raised over the pier ledge at the Port of Vlissingen, Netherlands, on Oct. 12, 2019. (Sgt. Kyle Larsen/Army)
7 of 10
Philippine Airman 2nd Class Carlos P. Elamparo acts as a gunner for U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Callen Shouse during a surface-to-air missile simulation as part of exercise KAMANDAG 3 at Colonel Ernesto P. Ravina Air Base, Philippines, Oct. 10, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck/Marine Corps)
8 of 10
Marines offload an MV-22 Osprey from a vehicle carrier vessel on Joint Base Pearl Habor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Oct. 4, 2019, following a six-month deployment as part of Marine Rotational Force-Darwin. (Lance Cpl. Jacob Wilson/Marine Corps)
9 of 10
An F-16C Fighting Falcon from the 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, flies during a training exercise Oct. 4, 2019, out of Kadena Air Base, Japan. (Senior Airman Matthew Seefeldt/Air Force)
10 of 10
The Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723) steams ahead of U.S., Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Indian ships on Sept. 20, 2019, near Guam. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Japan Maritim Self-Defense Force)
Comments